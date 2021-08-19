FOTAS Clear The Shelter adoption event

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Friends of The Animal Shelter needs your help! The Aiken County Animal shelter is overcrowded and in crisis.

This means the shelter has 84 kennels full, with some containing multiple dogs. The shelter is at the point where difficult decisions may have to be made.

Last month, the shelter took in 450 homeless pets and with intake numbers increasing, adoption numbers are declining. Please consider adopting on clear the shelter day!

All adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge during the event.

Clear The Shelter adoption event will be from 9:00 am-12:00 pm on Saturday, August 21st. The event will be outside. Please bring a leash/collar or cat carrier. Social distancing protocols will be observed.

Cindy Lou is a Shepherd mix who’s 3 years old and under 45 pounds

Three years old, 47 pounds and full of love, this poor girl is shutting down emotionally because she has been passed over by potential adopters since July

She lost both eyes to injury & infection before being found by a Good Samaritan, but this 3-month-old Tortie kitten is a cuddly purring machine who loves life

Ten years old, sweet & smart, this male Rottweiler mix loves everyone except cats

Just two years old, this one-eyed, male mixed breed was abandoned by his owner. However, he is very sweet, smart & deserves so much better

For questions, please contact the Aiken City Animal Shelter at 803-642-1537, or visit FOTASAiken.org.