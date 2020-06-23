FOTAS and ACAS hold COVID-19 heroes pet adoption event

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – FOTAS and the Aiken County Animal shelter are holding their first adoption event since the COVID-19 pandemic entered the area in March. FOTAS and ACAS want to thank those who have braved the unknown and continued their daily duties throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Saturday June 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., front line workers and essential workers will be able to adopt a pet from the shelter for free.

“We recognize the impact this pandemic has had on our lives as well as our family, friends, co-workers and neighbors,” said FOTAS President Jennifer Miller. “And we are grateful for the commitment and bravery of the men and women in our community who work every day to provide essential care and services during the coronavirus crisis. We just wanted to thank these dedicated professionals by holding a special event in which FOTAS will pay their adoption fee.”

The animal shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken, S.C. Appointments can be made for Saturday by calling the Aiken County Animal Shelter at 803-642-1537 or by emailing FOTAS at info@fotasaiken.org.

You must have proof of employment with you. Social distancing guidelines must be followed at the shelter. Adoptions will be completed outside.