Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

FOTAS and ACAS hold COVID-19 heroes pet adoption event

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – FOTAS and the Aiken County Animal shelter are holding their first adoption event since the COVID-19 pandemic entered the area in March. FOTAS and ACAS want to thank those who have braved the unknown and continued their daily duties throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Saturday June 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., front line workers and essential workers will be able to adopt a pet from the shelter for free.

“We recognize the impact this pandemic has had on our lives as well as our family, friends, co-workers and neighbors,” said FOTAS President Jennifer Miller. “And we are grateful for the commitment and bravery of the men and women in our community who work every day to provide essential care and services during the coronavirus crisis. We just wanted to thank these dedicated professionals by holding a special event in which FOTAS will pay their adoption fee.”

The animal shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken, S.C. Appointments can be made for Saturday by calling the Aiken County Animal Shelter at 803-642-1537 or by emailing FOTAS at info@fotasaiken.org.

You must have proof of employment with you. Social distancing guidelines must be followed at the shelter. Adoptions will be completed outside.

  • Thirty-pound ROCKET looks like a min-Labrador Retriever with a curly tail and is seeking someone to adopt him.
  • OREO is a big, lovable, playful girl who want to be a family’s one and only pet.
  • BUNNY, a sweet brindle and white mixed breed, is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
  • Chatty and lovable medium-haired kitten DIERKS needs a good home. He is a singlet, which means he was a lone kitten brought to the shelter.
  • CASSIE needs to find a home with her brother, COLE, as they are a close, bonded pair.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories