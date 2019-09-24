FOTAS 6th annual golf ball drop raffle and Playing Fore the Pets Golf Tournament

Thousands of dollars are going to help homeless animals thanks to the Playing Fore the Pets Golf Tournament and Helicopter Ball Drop raffle organized by FOTAS.

Lyon Rader of Vermont, scored a hole in one with lucky ball #510 out of hundreds to drop from a helicopter at the 6th annual FOTAS Golf Ball Drop.

Rader won $1,000 during the ball drop that took place Monday morning before the tournament.

More than 200 golfers participated in the amateur golf tournament to benefit homeless pets in the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

