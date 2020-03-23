Fort Gordon’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center treating first COVID-19 patient

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Fort Gordon’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center is treating their first positive COVID-19 case.

A retiree that lives in the local area, not on Fort Gordon, sought treatment for an unrelated concern at DDEAMC and received a COVID-19 test that came back positive.

The patient is in isolation. DDEAMC notified state public health authorities. This is the only confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Fort Gordon enclave.

For Gordon officials released the following statement,