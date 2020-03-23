Fort Gordon’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center treating first COVID-19 patient

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Fort Gordon’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center is treating their first positive COVID-19 case.
A retiree that lives in the local area, not on Fort Gordon, sought treatment for an unrelated concern at DDEAMC and received a COVID-19 test that came back positive.
The patient is in isolation. DDEAMC notified state public health authorities. This is the only confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Fort Gordon enclave.
For Gordon officials released the following statement,
“Fort Gordon will continue to take all necessary precautions to maintain the health and safety of everyone on the installation,” said Maj. Gen. Neil S. Hersey, Commanding General, Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon. “I encourage everyone to continue to aggressively utilize all preventive measures as outlined by the Center of Disease Control to prevent the spread of this virus, know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and stay informed of the Army Public Health Center’s (APHC) Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie measures that went into effect Saturday, March 21, 2020 on Fort Gordon.”
- Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA
- Senate struggles to agree on $2 trillion spending deal
- AU nursing student collecting donations for at-risk families
- Commissioners back mayor’s business closings
- MedNow Urgent Care partnering with Columbia County to offer testing