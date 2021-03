AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Why all the smoke in the air, today? According to the Richmond County Fire Department, they are alerting citizens to an exercise being carried out today by the Fort Gordon Wildland Fire Team starting at 10 a.m.

This controlled burn will take place on 349 acres of Training Area 29, in the center of the installation.

Augusta Fire Department predicts wind directors from the Southwest, so smoke is expected to travel in a Northeasterly direction.