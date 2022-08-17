FORT GORDON (WJBF) — A Fort Gordon soldier in training is being held in Jefferson County Detention Center on federal charges of distributing child porn.

Fort Gordon officials confirm with WJBF NewsChannel 6 that 29-year-old Private First Class Joshua Gamble is a trainee assigned to the military base, but would not provide further comment pending legal proceedings against him.

Gamble was arrested by the FBI in October after an investigation into online activities by Gamble that allegedly occurred between August 10-11, 2022. Gamble remains in federal custody.

Federal court documents state that if convicted, Gamble faces anywhere between five and 20 years in federal prison with no chance of parole.