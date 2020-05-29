Fort Gordon soldier rescues mother and two children in overturned vehicle

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – A Fort Gordon soldier is being recognized for his heroism.

His act of bravery, however, didn’t take place on a battlefield.

19-year-old Specialist Joshua Bolden helped rescue a woman and her two children from an overturned vehicle involved in a three-car accident on Wheeler Road near I-20 Wednesday.

An eyewitness says she saw Bolden and his friends sprint across traffic to the overturned vehicle to find the woman and her children trapped inside.

“I was just hoping it wasn’t as bad as it could be, because I’ve seen accidents before. So, when I saw the car flip I didn’t want it to completely turn over,” said Bolden.

Bolden and his friends worked to free the mother and children from the vehicle as other witnesses called 911.

“Being in the military has broadened my confidence a little bit; but I was a fire explorer before I joined the military. So, that aspect of helping people wasn’t really a new thing to me,” said Bolden.

After making sure everyone in the vehicle was alright, Bolden left the scene.

“I didn’t hear about the incident until the day after because just the type of soldier Specialist Bolden is. He felt like it was just a day-to-day thing that anybody would have done. He didn’t think it was nothing special. So, after the incident, I didn’t hear anything about it until it went up to higher,” said First Sergeant Steven Manuel.

“It just was second nature to me, I guess. I was just helping. It wasn’t like I was trying to be heroic. I was just helping,” said Bolden.

MORE TOP STORIES: