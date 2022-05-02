AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A U.S. Army soldier in training at Fort Gordon is awaiting sentencing after he admitted to distributing child pornography.

29-year-old Joshua Gamble, of Fort Gordon, pled guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Gamble is subjected to a statutory minimum penalty of five years in prison, up to 20 years, along with substantial financial penalties and restitution, registration as a sex offender, and a significant period of supervised release after completion of his prison term with no parole.

“Our vigilant law enforcement partners continue to identify and intercept online predators who engage in online exploitation of children,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “We will be unrelenting in pursuing those who would victimize the most vulnerable among us.”

FBI agents arrested Gamble in October after investigating illegal distribution of child pornography via an Internet chat application. Gamble was arrested after there was a complaint based on activity that took place on Aug. 10 and 11, 2021.

“A child is re-victimized every time pornographic images of that child are shared,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI is always prepared to do everything in our power, with a sense of urgency, to protect innocent children from being exploited by predators.”

The case is being investigated by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or by visiting this website.