AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Changes are afoot as the transition to Fort Eisenhower is fast approaching.

Fort Gordon is one of nine installations recommended for renaming due to the Confederate history of their current names.

Fort Gordon will officially become Fort Eisenhower on October 27.

Currently, all signs that references the name ‘Fort Gordon’ are in the process of being removed and replaced. The process will be complete no later than January 4, 2024.

Demolition of the Gate 1 sign began on August 28, with an unveiling set for the redesignation ceremony on October 27.

Fort Gordon is also coordinating with the Georgia Department of Transportation to changing approximately 40 off-post signs.

The Road to Renaming:

The Naming Commission was established by Congress in 2021, tasked with renaming military bases named after Confederate leaders.

In October of last year, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed off on the commission’s recommendations to rename those bases.

The list of bases to be renamed are: