Fort Gordon implements new procedures to help control spread of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There are some changes being implemented at Fort Gordon to help control the spread of coronavirus.

When you arrive at the gate, instead of handing the guard your I.D., the guard will now just let you hold it up, then flip it to show the back when the guard tells you to.

There are also some new screening procedures being implemented at Eisenhower Army Medical Center.

Patients and visitors will be asked some questions to determine whether they have a respiratory issue. If so, they’ll be given a mask.

The following facilities are open for active duty military only

Fitness facilities/gyms

Indoor pool

Bowling center

The following venues are closed

Dinner Theater

Bingo Palace

Intramural and Youth Sports

Alternate Escapes (Domino Pizza will still deliver)

The following activities will remain open to the service members, dependents, retirees, and other authorized users as they do not create environments where people are gathering in large groups:

Gordon Lakes Golf Course

Hilltop Riding Stables

Disc Golf

Woodworth Library

Pointes West Army Resort

Tactical Advantage Sportsman’s Complex

Auto Crafts Center

The Commissary will only serve active duty and dependents from 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. All eligible patrons and retirees will be served from 1:00-Closing.

The Commissary will limit the number of purchases for items in high demand. A limitation of paper tissue/towels and sanitizing products will be 1 per customer.

Starting March 21st, all Exchange Mall Facilities will close daily at 7:00 P.M. Gate 1 & Gate 5 Express stores will close daily at 10:00 P.M. All Exchange Restaurants will offer take-out and drive thru service only.

Large format gatherings (AUSA breakfasts), organized sporting events (5K runs, triathlon, etc.), and installation morale calls are either postponed or cancelled.

All religious services will be conducted virtually.

