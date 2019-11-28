Fort Gordon dining facilities celebrates Thanksgiving

FORT GORDON, GA (WJBF) Fort Gordon dining facilities served Thanksgiving meals to 8,500 Soldiers, Sailors, Airman, retirees, and their family members for the holiday.

The dining facility prepared approximately 2000 pounds of turkey, 1200 pounds of ham, 410 pounds of shrimp, 500 pounds of prime rib, and 660 pounds of steamship round.

The Thanksgiving celebration is also a competition between dining facility staff members to see who has the best holiday decor.

Dining Facility 6’s staff was dubbed the winner of the competition.