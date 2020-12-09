Fort Gordon Christmas tree lighting ceremony to stream online, festival cancelled

FORT GORDON (WJBF) – This year’s Fort Gordon’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will be a little different.

The ceremony will stream live on Fort Gordon’s Facebook page on Friday, December 11 at 5 p.m.

Following the ceremony, Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride on a Fort Gordon Fire Truck through the installation’s housing areas so they can wave to families and wish them Happy Holidays

Due to health concerns stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Christmas Festival has been cancelled.

