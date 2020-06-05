Fort Gordon cancels July 4th celebration, fireworks show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Fort Gordon has announced the cancellation of its Independence Day celebrations.

The celebration and fireworks show was scheduled for July 2nd.

Officials cite health and safety concerns as the reasoning behind the cancellation, determining that CDC COVID-19 guidelines could not be successfully implemented.

“This was a difficult decision as we know many look forward to sharing this event with family and friends. We appreciate your support and await coming together and enjoying the scheduled entertainment at the Fall Festival on Friday, October 2nd.”

