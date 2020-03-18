Fort Gordon and Cyber Center of Excellence to hold town hall live stream

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Senior leadership with Fort Gordon and the Cyber Center of Excellence will hold a live stream town hall on Thursday, March 19th.
The live stream town hall will focus on the Installation response regarding COVID-19. It will begin at 11:00 A.M. and end at noon. You can access the live stream on the Fort Gordon Facebook page.
LATEST CSRA NEWS
- Local virtual town hall meetings scheduled to discuss COVID-19
- Assisted living employees lift residents spirits and connect them with their loved ones
- Columbia County business helping set up COVID-19 test sites nationwide
- Walmart announces additional changes, special shopping for seniors
- Passing of Chief Magistrate Judge Wimberly