Fort Gordon and Cyber Center of Excellence to hold town hall live stream

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Senior leadership with Fort Gordon and the Cyber Center of Excellence will hold a live stream town hall on Thursday, March 19th.

The live stream town hall will focus on the Installation response regarding COVID-19. It will begin at 11:00 A.M. and end at noon. You can access the live stream on the Fort Gordon Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/ftgordonga/

