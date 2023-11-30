AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An annual holiday festival at Fort Eisenhower is back, bringing joy to military men and women.

At Fort Eisenhower, soldiers have a home away from home, enjoying the holidays with the annual trees for troops Christmas celebration.

“I think everybody should just come together and just love on each other for the holidays,” said Shena Veale, a soldier at Fort Eisenhower.

Some military members at Fort Eisenhower may be far from home, but Trees for Troops is all about bringing Christmas cheer. Every year during the holiday season, the military installation gives away free Christmas trees to service members. And there’s plenty of Christmas caroling and a surprise from Santa for the kids.

“When I was deployed to Afghanistan, there was nothing that felt like Christmas. So I enjoy the holidays with a live Christmas tree. I love Trees for Troops. And that’s going to bring Christmas in my house and it’s going to smell like Christmas and I live alone,” said Veale.

More than 300 trees were given away to troops and their families, but it’s not just about the trees.

“I talked to my AIT students earlier and I said ‘hey, you know what they got this Christmas market and they got the Trees for Troops and they got all of these cool things happening.’ Y’all should participate. Being away from home is hard already but if you can bring in that little holiday spirit it just feels good,” said Veale.

Soldiers also say they are looking forward to the celebration again next year.