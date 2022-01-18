Fort Bragg soldiers learn to use ultrasound for upcoming mission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Ultrasound is used to see inside the body. It can be used find tumors and infections. This month, the Medical College of Georgia hosted the Army’s 95th Civil Affairs Brigade to teach soldiers how to use the technology. They will take these skills with them to their next mission in Africa.

“A lot of places we find ourselves in are pretty austere and away from big metropolitan-based areas,” Chris Bryant, a Special Affairs Civil Affairs Medical Sergeant, explained. “A lot of times, outlying villages don’t have this capability. For us to go there and bring this to them helps us foster and build that relationship between the U.S. and partnering nation.”

Soldiers will use ultrasound to treat each other and those living in remote villages who do not have access to advanced health care. Dr. Matthew Lyon, an emergency medicine physician at MCG, says it will help soldiers be “better at diagnosing emergency conditions, treating the patients and knowing which ones need to be transported immediately, which ones can be delayed and which ones can be cared for right there.”

This ultrasound is the size of a cellphone or tablet, making it easy to carry.

“Having something small and compact that makes it even easier to transport is leaps and bounds to progressing what we’re trying to do in our mission over there,” Bryant said.

“This is the one tool that they can use take with them, keep with them and gives them immediate answers by looking inside the body,” Lyon added.

The lessons taught at MCG will extend around the world — a special and rewarding experience for doctors leading the course.

“Being able to give to those who serve and keep us protected, and hopefully having them use this technology to take better care of our soldiers, is an unbelievable experience,” Lyon said.