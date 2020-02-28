Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

Former RCSO Deputy Nicholas Nunes hired by Grovetown Department of Public Safety

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Gary Jones released a statement saying the pending offer to former RCSO Deputy Nicholas Nunes has been made official.

Nunes passed a thorough background check, polygraph test, drug test, psyche evaluation and physical.

Nunes accepted the offer to be an officer with Grovetown Public Safety. He has been assigned to the patrol division with a start date of Monday, March 2.

LATEST NEWS STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories