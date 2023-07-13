HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF)- The former property of North Harlem Elementary School has been vacant for the last 5 years since the new building was built just a few hundred yards away.

But as the mayor and those in the community say, it is time to put this space to good use.

The city of Harlem just bought the property from the Columbia County Board of Education.

Plans call for it to be the home to a multi-purpose park, which was an idea first pushed by the city’s mayor.

“I approached the superintendent just saying we could do a lot with this, as far as enhancing the quality of life offerings not only for the citizens, but also for North Harlem,” said Mayor Roxanne Whitaker.

The park will include several amenities for families and friends to enjoy.

“We will have a large green space, pavilions, water park, playground, pickleball, tennis courts, and a disc-golf course that will wrap around the entire piece of property,” said Whitaker.

The project will also include a football field, with a track wrapping around it.

On top of that, Mayor Whitaker says the city is working with organizations for a spot on site that will honor our country’s veterans.

The last part of the plan involves a place for a gazebo, which will be accessible to everyone.

The new plans have people in Harlem very excited about what is yet to come.

“I’m all for it,” said Joe Green, a consulting engineer in Harlem. “I think from what they’re saying so far it’s all positive, and it’ll help the community. It’ll be an asset for the community for sure.”

Jennifer Flanagan is an administrative assistant for Ignite, a business for accounting and business advisors. She is also completely on board.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Flanagan. “Anything to better Harlem and to give children things to do in our community is a great thing. I think Mayor Whitaker is doing a wonderful job, and it’s a great asset to Harlem.”

Mayor Whitaker says the next step is for the city to send a check to the Board of Education, and from there engineers will start drawing up the final plan.

She says they are aiming to have the park open to the public within the next year.