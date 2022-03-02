AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — As the US continues to prepare for potential Russian cyber attacks, cyber security leaders are educating people In Augusta about what they can do to protect themselves.

“What we really wanted to expose to the community was certainly there is a very real threat with cyber security and to give them some tools to help them be more effective in protecting their companies,” CEO of NetAbstraction Gordon Lawson said.

The event hosted by “NetAbstraction” focused on addressing cyber security threats.

“We have to make sure that we increase our security posture and that we put good cyber security tools in place,” Lawson said.

A panel of cyber security leaders including former NSA director Admiral Michael Rogers gave information on how people can protect themselves and their companies.

“You don’t always have to do it yourself. There’s a lot of other companies in the private sector that provide a comprehensive all in one or small pieces of cyber security that you can contract,” Former NSA director Admiral Michael Rogers said.

On a national level Rogers said keeping the US secure could involve tactics like cyber resilience.



“Let’s focus on how can we make sure that if are penetrated if an adversary gains access to our network, we can make sure that we that we’ve got processes, capabilities and we’ve exercised and trained so that we can continue to operate even if its in a degraded way,” Rogers said.

He said in addition to cyber resilience a partnership between the government and private sector could be key.

“I think it calls out the need for the private sector and the government to work together as we see that the likelihood of cyber threats is only going to increase,” Rogers said.