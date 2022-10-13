AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Evan Dansby is a former NFL player from Augusta who graduated from Richmond Academy back in 2010. Now, he’s back in the Garden City shedding a light on athletes from the area in a new podcast.

“The name of the podcast is ‘Press Coverage Podcast,’ short it’s PCP, and what it’s about is in Augusta we have so many great athletes here and they’re doing so many different things, whether it’s now, or they did it in the past, and in there everyone has a story, and a journey, and my mission is to get the story out there,” said Dansby.

The podcast lets past and present athletes from the CSRA tell their stories.

“There’s so many different people that’ve played here, from the area from the old timers to the present day guys, that want to come in here and tell their stories, their process, because we have a lot of talent here in Augusta. We have a lot of guys that are playing now, and came back, and now they’re in the community, and they’re doing great things in the community, and I just want them to be able to get that out there. The goal of my podcast is to be informal, to get the information out there, to understand who a person is, but sometimes, some athletes that come through here, maybe they have a troubled past in the NFL, or NBA, and a lot of fans may not know what their whole story was. So, I want people to be able to hear it from their mouths, and say ‘this is what happened, this is what went on, this is my journey, and now this is my story’,” said Dansby.

The podcast has been around for about a year and Dansby is thankful for the response from the community.

“It’s just been a total blessing. All the support I got from the people in the community, all the men and women who have reached out to me to be a part of the ‘Press Coverage Podcast’, it’s been a blessing. We just want to keep on continuing on and run it as long as we can,” said Dansby.

In time, Dansby wants to be on the same level as other high level sports podcasts; but, most importantly, he wants to continue to let local athletes tell their story.