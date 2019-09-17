Former NFL player gives keys to veteran for “Homes for Holidays”

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WJBF) – Today one lucky Hephzibah mother became a homeowner thanks to former NFL running back Warrick Dunn.

This was the 171st home to be a part of the “Homes for the Holidays” program providing single parents with safe homes.

Aaron’s, Inc. partnered with Dunn, the City of Augusta, and Sand Hills Urban Development to make this moment happen for 27-year-old Army Reserves Veteran Nailah Bakari and her three children.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity for the City of Augusta to see this type of investment where you are truly changing lives,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Dunn took Nailah and her children on a tour of their new home.

Their reaction was priceless.

The house came complete with furniture, appliances, and there was already food in the fridge.

“Well, today has been certainly a surprise, shock, excitement, a lot of different feelings,” said Nailah when describing today’s events.

“All those years we’ve had conversations about that American dream of home ownership, just being able to have a place were we can have stability. Create a place of comfort and safe, and a place where you can have memories. When I have an opportunity to hand over keys and share that moment with other recipients on that same journey, it just takes me back to when I was growing up as a kid,” said Dunn.