Former NBA player, Will Avery teaches kids about basketball, sportsmanship, and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Former NBA player and Augusta native, Will Avery, is teaming up with the City of Augusta’s Parks and Recreation Department to host a Winter Skills Camp.

Right now, close to seventy kids in the first through eighth grades are at taking part in the camp at May Park Community Center.

They’ll spend the next three days learning about defense, form shooting, ball handling, sportsmanship, and more.

“For me it’s personal because I grew up playing organized basketball here at May Park. So, I’m always looking for ways to give back and serve my community,” said Avery.

Though registration is closed on this camp, Avery plans on doing more programs in the future. This is the first event of a new foundation that he’s starting; the “Shoot for Stars” Foundation.

“We just going to be here teaching the game. Teaching the game and helping them to be better kids as well,” said Avery.