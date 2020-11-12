Former Hephzibah Middle teacher indicted 10 months after allegedly molesting male student

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Former Hephzibah Middle School teacher, Rumah Byrapaka, was indicted in Richmond County Superior Court Thursday on five charges.

Byrapaka’s charges include:

Sexual Contact by Employee or Agent in the First Degree Sexual Contact by Employee or Agent in the Second Degree Child Molestation Child Molestation Enticing a Child for Incident Purposes

Byrapaka taught science at Hephzibah Middle School and was arrested in January 2020 following accusations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

She allegedly sent nude photos and explicit text messages to one of her 13-year-old male students. The texts discussed kissing and sexual touching. Byrapaka was also accused of luring the student from his classroom to another room on campus where she allegedly molested him.

Initially, Byrapaka was granted a $25,000 bond on child molestation charges and enticement of a child for indecent purposes. Because of her charges and since she was in the U.S. on a student visa, ICE placed a hold on her in the event she was able to post bail.

She has been at the Charles B. Webster detention center since her arrest on January 16, 2020. Byrapaka’s arraignment is expected to take place in the coming weeks.