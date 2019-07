AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) -- Up to 90 percent of wandering-related deaths involving children with autism are due to drownings, according to the National Autism Association. Subway and a few local organizations are looking to change that statistic.

The restaurant chain along with Easterseals of South Carolina held their inaugural swim day for children with autism on Saturday, June 29 at the Aiken Family YMCA. More than 18 kids and adults participated and learned basic swimming skills.