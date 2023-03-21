WJBF – A former mayor of the city of Grovetown and a Legion of Honor Recipient has died.

According to the city of Grovetown, Dennis Trudeau died on Monday, March 21st at the age of 97.

According to the city of Grovetown’s Facebook page, Trudeau served as a longtime Mayor and Councilman, serving in the seat of Mayor from 1988-2011.

The city of Grovetown’s Facebook page also states that during his tenure, he oversaw the installation of the first traffic lights in Grovetown, as well as the installation of sidewalks throughout city, and he served as Mayor when both the middle and high schools were built.

According to official records, Trudeau was a Canadian Army Paratrooper, who parachuted into France as part of the invasion to liberate Normandy on D-Day, and he also was a prisoner of war.

Trudeau was awarded the Legion of Honor on June 11th, 2021, and the Consul General of France in Atlanta, Vincent Hommeril, on behalf of the President of the Republic of France, appointed Trudeau, by decree, a “Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour.”

Several current and former city leaders shared their thoughts after learning of Trudeau’s passing:

“Mayor Trudeau was instrumental in paving the way to make Grovetown what it is today. My sincere condolences are extended to his family.” Councilwoman Dr. Sylvia Martin stated, “I am so sorry to hear of his passing. He fought very hard for us to get a high school in Grovetown and won. He was a very loving and caring man and mayor.” Councilwoman Ceretta Smith also sends her sympathies, stating, “I am deeply sorry to hear about the passing of our former Mayor and Councilman Dennis Trudeau. My deepest sympathy goes out to the family. Prayers of comfort and peace for the family.” Mayor Gary Jones

“As a fellow paratrooper Mr. Trudeau and I would joke back and forth with each other about ‘why someone would jump out of a perfectly good airplane,’ and the answer is, ‘to open a perfectly good ‘chute.’ I am thankful for veterans like Mr. Trudeau, for his service, sacrifice, and contribution to our nation and community, both on and off the battlefield; he, and veterans like him, paved the way forward for those of us, like me, who followed.” Grovetown Councilwoman Dr. Deborah Fisher also shared a few remarks, saying, “Though I am filled with deep sorrow for the loss of our hero, our good friend, our leader, a kind, generous, selfless gentleman and loving family man, I know that his spirit of kindness and selfless service, as well as the way that he unselfishly served everyone, is etched in our hearts forever. To the family, my prayers for peace and calm during this time of grief are with you. And to my friend, Dennis, we know that old soldiers never die. Rest in peace dear comrade. You have stood watch for our county and our City for a long time, sir. May God bless your soul.” Mayor Pro-Tem Eric Blair

If anyone would like to send their condolences to his family and loved ones, the city of Grovetown’s Facebook page provided this address: P.O. Box 589, Deltaville, VA 23043-0589.