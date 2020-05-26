Former Costa Farms employee files lawsuit against company

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – A former research and development employee at Costa Farms in Trenton is hoping for a jury trial against the company.

The South Carolina lawsuit filed by Christopher Vande-Stouwe says he was fired for raising concerns about worker safety.

Vande Stouwe says, he was ultimately fired and retaliated against by management of Costa Farms for raising issues about chemical use in proximity to growers.

Read the full filing below:

