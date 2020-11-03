Former correctional officer at McCormick Correctional facing drug, other charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A former correctional officer at McCormick Correctional Institution is facing charges.

Ashley Nickole Williams, 33, of Greenwood, is charged with five charges involving contraband drugs:

• Trafficking methamphetamines
• Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
• Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
• Furnishing contraband to a prisoner
• Misconduct in office

Officials say the charges against Williams involve bringing four packages containing drugs into the institution in a food container. She was fired after her arrest.

“The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law,” the South Carolina Department of Corrections added in a statement.

