Former Commissioner says wires needed to be replaced at park

The death of a 12 year old at an Augusta park still has many asking why.

City leaders heard from friends of Melquan Robinson, Tuesday who was electrocuted and died after touching a fence at Fleming Park.

As we reported previously, a young girl was also shocked at the park in the early 1990’s.

Former Commissioner Moses Todd says that because of the aged wiring, and the past incident, the city should have taken steps to replace it.

“This line was put in 40 years ago. This commission and the recreation department should have replaced these lines January 1 of 2018 and that didn’t happen. When they say this didn’t happen under our watch I beg to differ,” said Todd who was at the Commission meeting in support of the Robinson family.

City leaders said they incident is still under investigation and when completed the results will be shared with the public.