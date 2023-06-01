AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Former Commissioner Sammie Sias has been denied a new trial.

His attorney filed paperwork March 9th alleging he received “ineffective assistance of counsel during the pre-indictment, pretrial, and trial phases of the case.”

Sias was convicted July 29, 2022 of obstruction of justice and making a false statement to a federal agent.

Early last month, the City of Augusta chose to remove the former commissioners name from a city street sign.

Sias is not currently in jail as sentencing was on hold during the appeals process.

The next step includes a judge scheduling a sentencing hearing. No word on when that will be.