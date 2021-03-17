Former Columbia County School Board chair dies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Long-time Columbia County School Board chair Regina Buccafusco has died.

Buccafusco died yesterday after a long battle with health issues. She served on the school board for 18 years before retiring in 2006.

Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Caraway said, “The Columbia County School District is saddened by the passing of former Board of Education Chairman Mrs. Regina Buccafusco. Mrs. Buccafusco was a long-time public servant of the school district, first as a parent and volunteer and later as a member of the Board of Education. She was the first county-wide elected school board chairman, a position she filled for ten years. Mrs. Buccafusco was a tireless advocate for students and staff, and her name is enshrined on more than ten schools that were constructed and opened under her leadership. With a servant heart, she brought wisdom and grace to the Board of Education, and she will be deeply missed.”

Schools opened since 1998 during Regina Buccafusco’s time with the Board of Education :

Greenbrier Middle – 2000 Lewiston Elementary – 2003 Grovetown Middle – 2003 River Ridge Elementary – 2005 Cedar Ridge Elementary – 2006 Evans Middle – 2006 Stallings Island Middle – 2008 Grovetown High – 2009 Baker Place Elementary – 2011 Evans Elementary – 2013 Columbia Middle – 2015 Martinez Elementary – 2015 Parkway Elementary – 2016

A memorial will be held in her honor later this year.