Former City Administrator,Attorney attend legal session

Two Ex- city employees go before Augusta Commissioners.

City Administrator Janice Jackson, and City Attorney Andrew Mackenzie resigned under pressure in April, and we granted a year’s severance pay.

Both were called into a city legal session this afternoon.

Earlier this month several commissioners raised concerns that last year Willa Hilton raised concerns about Commissioner Sammie Sias activities at Jamestown Community Center

In July Hilton said Sias had stolen thousands and dollars in sales tax dollars and was mis-treating children.

“Lots or suggestions was that last year Ms Hilton complained about these same things as at Jamestown and commisisoners were never told was tht the subject of today’s discussions?

“All I can say is she never complained about those same things,” said Jackson,

“So it wasn’t the same things?”

“It was different matters that were discussed,” said Jackson.

Andrew MacKenzie says he’s still consulting for the city while he gets paid. he did not want to talk about his meeting with commissioners.