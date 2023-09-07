WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF)- After taking a short break from a full-time job, Lewis Blanchard is back in the spotlight.

“At that time that’s what was right, and that was what was best. Now, I believe what’s best for the county is to actually run for the office of sheriff,” said Blanchard.

Prior to retiring, he served as the Chief of Police for the Columbia County Board of Education, and as a Lieutenant for the Taliaferro Sheriff’s Office.

He also served under Sheriff Richard Roundtree as division commander, from 2013-2017.

Then, he headed to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to be chief deputy, serving from 2017-2021.

Now that he’s back, he has big plans for the county, which he says is in need of a lot of changes.

“The vision is to make sure we have one of the safest counties around. We can do that efficiently with proper budgets, and making sure we’re not spending money in wasteful areas–but make sure we’re taking care of people. And it basically comes down to C-S-I: Consistency, Sincerity, and Integrity,” said Blanchard.

During his campaign dinner at the First Liberty Market, he specifically addressed the need to reach young people–especially seeing the fights at Burke County High School to begin the school year.

Blanchard says that if he were to take the position as Sheriff, he would prioritize helping the next generation, and also bringing back a boys and girls club for kids in the city of Waynesboro.

Not only does he have a plan in mind, but many of his supporters say it’s time for a change.

“I would love to see change. Change is good. I would love to see him be out more in the community, because he’s for the people. He’s not just warming a seat,” said Waynesboro resident Tyrek Scott–who is also running for mayor in the next election.

“He’s just a man of consistency, integrity, and sincerity: he is that. And whatever he tells you to do, do it. Because if he tells you he’s gonna do something, he will,” said city council member Vickey Bates.

Burke County’s Republican Party says Blanchard won’t qualify until next March.

But with his paperwork already finished, add quality resume, and plenty in support, there could be a new sheriff in town.

His campaign is now taking donations. To donate to his campaign, you can visit their website here.