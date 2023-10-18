BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – A former Barnwell Police lieutenant has been charged by South Carolina Law Enforcement with assault and battery in the 3rd degree.

According to SLED, Ernest Ray Lewis, 46, was charged on Tuesday, October 17th.

According to the arrest warrant, in September 2023, Lewis began a lawful arrest of the victim in this case for domestic violence in the 3rd degree in another instance, but the victim refused to get into a patrol vehicle to be transported to jail.

The arrest warrant then states that Lewis assaulted the victim by striking him across the head using an open hand and tried stunning him with his department issued taser in the abdomen and thigh.

Authorities say Lewis was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.