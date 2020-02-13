Former Atlanta Falcon, Warrick Dunn, launches new charity in Augusta, aimed toward affordable housing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Former NFL star, Warrick Dunn, is making his impact in the Garden City. Dunn and his organization, WD Charities, are teaming with the City of Augusta to help people to become homeowners.

“It just feels good to know that Augusta is not doing this alone,” said the Director of Housing & Community Development, Hawthrone Welcher Jr. “With partnerships, we are transforming neighborhoods.”

The former Atlanta Falcons star running back is launching a new branch of his charity here in Augusta. WD Communities provides not only downpayment assistance but home furnishings to first-time buyers.

“If you can do that to help people to move forward in life, you can build a better community,” explained Dunn. “I love the fact, here in Augusta, they’re committed to building healthy communities.”

The first three homes are under construction in the Historic Laney Walker neighborhood. It’s part of the Perry Avenue Development Project. Dunn says the organization is committed to breaking generational poverty cycles.

“I want to be able these individuals go through this transition, where they are building better habits, and staying true to the things they signed up for,” said Dunn.

Even if you don’t meet the requirements for ownership, you may still be able to rent a home.

“Regardless of the citizen who walks in our office, we have a product that meets their needs,” said Welcher Jr.

Augusta has a new teammate to help bring more housing and businesses to the Historic Laney Walker area.

“It shows the entire United States; there is a model that people should be talking about when people start talking about urban redevelopment,” explained Welcher Jr. “It’s a model that is being created in Augusta that can transcend to national lines.”

WD Communities is an extension of 21-years of Warrick Dunn Charities. The non-profit organization has served more than 177 families.