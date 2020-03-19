Former Aiken County deputy charged with multiple sex crimes against children

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A former Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged in connection with multiple sexual crimes agains children.

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged 40-year-old Robert Lewis Beard with the following.

1st Degree, 2nd Degree, and 3rd Degree Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Several counts of Lewd Act Upon a Child Under 16

In addition to these charges, Beard is currently serving a 25-year sentence in Georgia on charges related to the same case. These charges include Aggravated Child Molestation and Incest.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Edgefield and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. This case will be prosecuted by the 2nd and 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Offices.

