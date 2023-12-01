AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A former Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is facing charges by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to SLED, Christopher Lamar Williams, 31, while acting in his official capacity as a deputy, Williams stopped a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder during a traffic stop in the roadway near Schley Street in Warrenville.

According to the arrest warrant, Williams asked the driver to exit the vehicle, but the driver allegedly refused.

The warrant continues stating that while Williams was standing next to the driver with the driver’s door open to his left, the driver put the vehicle in drive and fled the traffic stop.

Authorities say Williams drew his ACSO issued firearm and fired one shot striking the rear driver’s side of the vehicle as the driver was driving away.

According to the warrant, Williams’ in-car video showed that the driver showed no overt action to endanger Williams other than fleeing from the traffic stop.

According to SLED, Williams has been charged with Misconduct in Office and Assault & Battery 1st degree.

According to authorities, Williams was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.