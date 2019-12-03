Forces United highlights success at their end of the year breakfast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local non-profit is ending the year with a bang and satisfied appetites.

December 3rd, Forces United held their ‘Victory in Partnership’ end of the year breakfast at Richmond on the Greene in downtown Augusta.

The veteran advocacy group hosts a breakfast every quarter to showcase progress in our community.

People at the event said even though this year was good, the only way from here is up.

“All the people that Forces United has helped, whether is education or housing or schooling, they are partnered with organizations like the Alliance,” said Alliance for Fort Gordon Executive Director Dr. Tom Clark.

Dr. Clark added he’s proud to be affiliated with Forces United.