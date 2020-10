Football Friday Night | Week 9 Scores & Highlights

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Augusta city leaders looking at new recommendations calling for spending cuts, and still raiding some city reserves to get next year's budget in balance, but when it comes to cuts some saying they should not be across the board, especially for policing.

Many Augusta city departments would see their budgets cut next year under proposals from city budget writers, they're calling for more than one point two million dollars in cuts, but with mayor Davis warning against.