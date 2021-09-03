Football Friday Night | Week 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out this week’s football scores from around the CSRA. Tune in to WJBF NewsChannel 6 after the 11:00 pm show as Brendan Robertson and Colin Cody give you a recap of the night on Football Friday Night.

Georgia Games

  • Aquinas: , Jenkins County:
  • Butler: , Warren County:
  • Washington-Wilkes: 45 , Cross Creek: 6
  • ECI: 17 , Vidalia: 14
  • Evans: 22 , Harlem: 20
  • Greenbrier: , Lakeside:
  • North Augusta: 28 , Grovetown: 19
  • Hephzibah: , Screven County:
  • Laney: , Josey:
  • Westside: , Lincoln County:
  • Swainsboro: 15 , Statesboro: 10
  • Richmond Hill: 26 , Burke: 27

South Carolina Games

  • Allendale-Fairfax: , Whale Branch:
  • Barnwell: 40 , Swansea: 8
  • Wagener-Salley: , HKT:
  • Denmark-Olar: , Blackville-Hilda:
  • Midland Valley: , Pelion:

Private Schools and Game Night Live

  • Augusta Christian: , Athens Academy:
  • Glascock County: 12 , Augusta Prep: 51
  • Brentwood: 35 , Briarwood: 13
  • Robert Toombs: 21 , Edmund Burke: 12
  • Memorial Day: , Thomas Jefferson:
  • Holly Hill: 58 , Wardlaw: 0
  • Monsignor Donovan: , Westminster:

Top Plays

