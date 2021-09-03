Football Friday Night | Week 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out this week’s football scores from around the CSRA. Tune in to WJBF NewsChannel 6 after the 11:00 pm show as Brendan Robertson and Colin Cody give you a recap of the night on Football Friday Night.
Georgia Games
- Aquinas: , Jenkins County:
- Butler: , Warren County:
- Washington-Wilkes: 45 , Cross Creek: 6
- ECI: 17 , Vidalia: 14
- Evans: 22 , Harlem: 20
- Greenbrier: , Lakeside:
- North Augusta: 28 , Grovetown: 19
- Hephzibah: , Screven County:
- Laney: , Josey:
- Westside: , Lincoln County:
- Swainsboro: 15 , Statesboro: 10
- Richmond Hill: 26 , Burke: 27
South Carolina Games
- Allendale-Fairfax: , Whale Branch:
- Barnwell: 40 , Swansea: 8
- Wagener-Salley: , HKT:
- Denmark-Olar: , Blackville-Hilda:
- Midland Valley: , Pelion:
Private Schools and Game Night Live
- Augusta Christian: , Athens Academy:
- Glascock County: 12 , Augusta Prep: 51
- Brentwood: 35 , Briarwood: 13
- Robert Toombs: 21 , Edmund Burke: 12
- Memorial Day: , Thomas Jefferson:
- Holly Hill: 58 , Wardlaw: 0
- Monsignor Donovan: , Westminster:
Top Plays