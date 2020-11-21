Football Friday Night | Week 12 Scores & Highlights

Georgia Games
|Alcovy
|30
|Evans
|40
|Eastside
|44
|Greenbrier
|7
|Thomson
|30
|Hephzibah
|42
|Jefferson County
|28
|Laney
|20
|Oglethorpe County
|0
|Westside
|34
|Putnam County
|28
|Butler
|20
|Josey
|26
|Glenn Hills
|14
|Aquinas
|19
|Calvary Day
|37
|Burke County
|10
|ARC
|36
|Grovetown
|0
|Heritage
|38
|SE Bulloch
|34
|Lakeside
|16
|Lincoln County
|7
|Commerce
|17
|Towns County
|0
|Washington-Wilkes
|34
|Warren County
|0
|Wilkinson County
|19
|Metter
|44
|Emanuel County Institute
|6
|McIntosh County
|41
|Jenkins County
|20
|Screven County
|0
|Claxton
|34
|Washington County
|54
|Monticello
|6
|Swainsboro
|7
|Vidalia
|21
|Harlem
|0
|Morgan County
|42
South Carolina Games
|North Augusta
|10
|North Myrtle Beach
|35
|Whale Branch
|15
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt
|18
|Blackville
|7
|Southside Christian
|24
|Wagener-Salley
|28
|Lamar
|52
|Barnwell
|7
|Marion
|21
Game Night Live Highlights & Private School Games
|Augusta Prep
|12
|Thomas Jefferson
|48
|Briarwood
|14
|Edmund Burke
|30
|Gatewood
|18
|Brentwood
|22
Top 5 Plays