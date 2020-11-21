Football Friday Night | Week 12 Scores & Highlights

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:

Georgia Games

Alcovy30Evans40
Eastside44Greenbrier7
Thomson30Hephzibah42
Jefferson County28Laney20
Oglethorpe County0Westside34
Putnam County28Butler20
Josey26Glenn Hills14
Aquinas19Calvary Day37
Burke County10ARC36
Grovetown0Heritage38
SE Bulloch34Lakeside16
Lincoln County7Commerce 17
Towns County0Washington-Wilkes34
Warren County0Wilkinson County19
Metter44Emanuel County Institute 6
McIntosh County41Jenkins County20
Screven County0Claxton34
Washington County54Monticello 6
Swainsboro 7Vidalia 21
Harlem0Morgan County42

South Carolina Games

North Augusta 10North Myrtle Beach35
Whale Branch 15Bamberg-Ehrhardt18
Blackville7Southside Christian24
Wagener-Salley28Lamar52
Barnwell 7Marion21

Game Night Live Highlights & Private School Games

Augusta Prep12Thomas Jefferson 48
Briarwood14Edmund Burke30
Gatewood 18Brentwood 22

Top 5 Plays

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories