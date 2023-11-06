AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews responded to Freedom Bridge Sunday for a food truck fire.

According to the Augusta Fire/EMA Facebook Page, upon arrival, smoke and flames were seen coming from one of the food trucks.

Firefighters were able to extinguished the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported on the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Foodees, the company that sponsored the popular and well-attended Augusta festival, shared a heart warming post on their Facebook page:

Sadly, the food truck that the fire derived from was destroyed. In an amazing turn, the vendors who travel from town to town have already began to come together. Nothin’ Fancy immediately made the decision to donate one of their food trucks to help with the loss. Other vendor came together by starting a GofundMe. This shows what Foodees is all about. We have not only created an atmosphere of unity for communities, but we have also created a great sense of unity among our vendors. We like to thank God first that no one was hurt. Next is the response from the City of Augusta, both the Fire Department and the Sherrifs Office. Next a special thanks to Foodees staff and the vendors for responding quickly to clear the area. Even in the eye of tragedy Augusta has been amazing. We are grateful for the support and happy that we will see you next year! Foodees.

Courtesy of Augusta Fire/EMA

Courtesy of Augusta Fire/EMA

Courtesy of Augusta Fire/EMA

Courtesy of Augusta Fire/EMA

Click here for the GoFundMe information or to donate.