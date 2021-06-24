Food prices continue to surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – You’ve probably noticed your grocery bill is a little bit higher than usual. Right now, food prices in the U.S. are as high as they have been in the last 10 years and some locals are say they’re feeling the pinch.

Xavier Harris said, “They’re saying that it’s getting better as far as vaccinations and things like that but that’s not helping with the prices for the most of us. Especially if you have a family.”

The U.S. Department of Labor reports food prices have jumped 2.5%.

Tom Jastrom, co-owner of Tbonz said, “It’s just unbelievable what the spike is right now.”

Wayne Lanier owner of Lanier’s Fresh Meat Market said, “Meat prices are crazy. There are a lot of big chains that have coming to our store to buy chicken wings and they don’t care what it costs because they haven’t been able to find them.”

“Chicken wings are crazy. They’ve quadrupled in price,” said Jastrom.

Harris said, “Prices have gone up, meat, everything, normal things we need for the kids, milk and bread and eggs. Everything is going up.”

Harris isn’t wrong. We’re also seeing a record increase in wholesale prices according to the department of labor. Wayne Lanier owner of Lanier’s Fresh Meat Market in Augusta says greed is playing a factor in the spike of meat prices.

“Usually, the processors make about $250 to $300 profit on an animal, per cow, and right now they’re making like $1,300 so they’re making a lot. The farmer is not making any more and the retailers not making any more, but the middleman is making a lot of money right now,” said Lanier.

Some places in the CSRA have had to adjust their fees to level things out.

Lanier said, “It’s almost embarrassing for people to come in and see the prices but I always google Sam’s and stuff like that to make sure I’m under their prices.”

Jastrom said, “We’ve gone up a little bit but again we can only go up so much. I mean, you’re only going to pay so much to out to dinner and we understand that.”

Lanier hopes prices for food will start falling after the 4th of July.