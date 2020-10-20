Food insecurity increasing in the CSRA due to Covid

RICHMOND COUNTY –

Robyn Wittenburg Dudley said she saw first hand how food insecurity is affecting locals at a mobile food drive last weekend.

” There were all kinds of people waiting in that line. Old people, young people, people of color, white people and people with kids,” Dudley said.

The line for the food drive hosted by Golden Harvest Food Bank stretched through the parking lot, 7th and 8th streets and down Walton Way.

Organizers say people waited in line for hours and it was the largest food distribution in the food bank’s history.



” We were able to distribute almost 56,000 pounds of food that day to about 730 families. So we were really able to reach a wide swath of people who are in need in our community at this time,” Ann Synder, Golden Harvest Food Bank marketing director said.

Ann Synder, marketing director with the Golden Harvest Food Bank said since the pandemic started the calls for help have doubled — food insecurity for CSRA residents has risen by 41%.

” The food bank has always been important in our community but now its more important than ever before because we’re seeing unprecedented amounts of people in our community who need food assistance,” Synder said.

Dudley said the need should be a call to action for the community.

” We all need to reach into our hearts and pockets to make sure that the people who are in need are being helped,” Dudley said.

To find your local food pantry : goldenharvest.org/find-help/

To donate to Golden Harvest Food Bank: https://goldenharvest.org/get-involved/

