ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — A food drive will be held Saturday, April 25 for those affected by the pandemic in Allendale and Barnwell Counties.

The event is taking place at the Allendale Community Center on Flat Street from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Just pull up and pop your trunk, volunteers will take care of the rest.

You will need to be prepared to provide your name, household size, and county.

If you don’t have a car, just stand in line for service.