AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Former Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias has been sentenced to prison.

Sias was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months in prison. He will also have to pay a $5,000 fine that he can make payments on.

He will then face three years supervised release, with a 10 P.M. to 6 A.M. curfew.

Sias will report to prison on Monday, August 21 at 2 P.M.

He can appeal the sentencing in 14 days.

Sias requested his prison term be served in Estill, South Carolina.

Sias was convicted July 29, 2022 of obstruction of justice and making a false statement to a federal agent.

Early last month, the City of Augusta chose to remove the former commissioners name from a city street sign.

“The community trusted Sammie Sias to be an upstanding public official, and saw him as someone their community could count on for leadership,” said U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg. “This sentence not only will serve to deter Mr. Sias from committing any similar conduct in the future but it will also serve to deter others in similar positions from betraying the community’s trust. It’s important for the citizens of Richmond County and the Southern District of Georgia to know that their trusted public officials will be held accountable when they engage in illegal conduct. No one is above the law.”