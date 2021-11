AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Former Augusta commissioner Reverend Doctor Johnny Hatney has died.

Hatney was the Senior Pastor at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

And he served as commissioner of Super District 9 from 2006 until 2014.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, including his daughter Taura, who is a producer here at NewsChannel 6.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

Rev. Johnny Hatney was 83-years-old.