AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Former Augusta State University President William Bloodworth has died.

Dr. Bloodworth reportedly passed away Monday.

He was the former president of Augusta College, then August State University from 1993 to 2012.

Dr. Bloodworth was at the helm during a major expansion of the university.

Augusta University released the following statement:

“The Augusta University community is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. William Bloodworth, who served 18 years as president of our legacy institution, Augusta State University,” said Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD. “Alongside a teaching career that spanned half a century, Dr. Bloodworth was instrumental in our institution’s growth, overseeing Augusta College’s transition to a state university, developing new programs, accreditations and online class offerings, as well as spearheading over $103 million in new construction and renovations during his tenure. We have him to thank for many of our Summerville Campus buildings, including Allgood and University Halls, the Jaguar Student Activities Center and student art facilities, as well as our athletics golf facilities. Dr. Bloodworth’s commitment to student success and accessible education sets an example for all of Jaguar Nation as we fulfill our mission to serve students not only in Augusta, but throughout the state of Georgia.” Augusta University

Dr. Bloodworth was born in Texas and married to Julia Rankin Bloodworth for 51-years. Together they have two children and three grandchildren.



