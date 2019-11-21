Florida boy honors slain Richmond County Investigator Cecil Ridley

FLORIDA (WJBF) – A boy from Florida is bringing awareness to fallen officers with his non-profit, ‘Running 4 Heroes’.

Zechariah Cartledge was born with the gift of running. He was raised with an appreciation for First Responders and all they do for the community. As he grew older, Zechariah decided to help the families of our fallen First Responders in a meaningful way. Encouraged by the mission and vision of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Zechariah began his journey raising funds for those families by running.

In 2019, Running 4 Heroes officially became a non-profit 501(c)(3). Zechariah runs one mile for every First Responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He wants to honor those who gave up their life so we may live in a better world.

Wednesday night, Zechariah ran his one mile for Richmond County Investigator Cecil Ridley, who was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Donations received go towards purchasing American Flags, which Zechariah runs with. He then presents that specific flag he ran with to the specific First Responder family in which he ran for.

You can donate to Running 4 Heroes by clicking here.