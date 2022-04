EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Flooding continues to be an issue in Edgefield County.

These are pictures from a home on Stevens Creek Drive.

The Emergency Management agency is sending a warning to those who live here to be careful.

They say water is rising as high as a quarter of an inch every hour and is expected to continue for several hours.

Garrett Road is closed between Lloyd and Horn Creeks.