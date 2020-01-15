Flooding causes frustrations for Wilkes County homeowner

Crews in Wilkes County, Georgia are still dealing with the issues caused by Sunday and Monday’s rain and on Tuesday it rained some more.

At least one road is washed out, others need to be repaired and two homes flooded.

Wilkes County home flooded Monday

“We moved here in January of 81,” says Wilkes County homeowner Charles Carnes.

Carnes says they had no flooding for about the first 40 years in their house on Lincolnton Rd.; however, including Monday, their house has flooded 4 times in the last 5 years.

“It looked like a small fish pond to me,” Carnes told NewsChannel 6 reporter Ashley Osborne.

Carnes says each time his property floods, the water causes expensive damages.

“It’s coming out of my pocket.” Carnes says he has avoided totaling up the repair costs. “I haven’t tried to figure it out, Ashley. Right now it’s just astronomical.”

The 77 year old says he wants whoever is responsible to fix the problems.

I don’t know what has to be done or needs to be done, but from 81 to 2015 is quite a few years that we didn’t have the problem so what’s changed?” Carnes asks.

NewsChannel 6 reporter Ashley Osborne took his questions to Wilkes County Commission Chairman Sam Moore.

“We’ve been out there to try correct the problem. You know, we never know whether the problem is fixed until it rains a big flood again so undoubtedly we need to go back and check again,” Chairman Moore says.

The county thinks the issues stem from the addition of a state road behind the Carnes’ property.

Google Maps view of Lincolnton Rd.

“We’re kind of figuring that the drainage was some kind of way caused by the building of the 4 lane that was built behind their house years ago and when we get 5, 6 inches of rain it’s probably not draining right,” Chairman Moore says.

The state Department of Transportation says the problems are coming from private property that backs up to Mr. Carnes’ land so the issues are a private ownership matter and not in their purview.

Chairman Moore says they plan to send crews out once again to see if they can figure something out to help Carnes with the problems.

Photojournalist Mark Gaskins